Carl R. Borg, Jr of Island Pond, Vermont passed away on April 28, 2021 at his home. He was born on Dec. 21, 1941 in Bridgeport, Conn. to Carl and Irene (Adamle) Borg, Sr. On April 18, 1969 he married Roberta Smith who survives him.
He graduated from Roger Ludlow High School in Bridgeport, Conn. and later from the University of New Haven with a bachelor’s degree. He worked as a chef in various restaurants. Among his hobbies, he enjoyed walking through the woods and doing crossword puzzles.
Besides his wife Roberta Borg of Island Pond, Vermont he is survived by his brother-in-law Kenneth Smith and his wife Sandy of Yankton, South Dakota and by his nephew Sam Smith of Davenport, Iowa.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
