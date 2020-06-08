Carl Robert “Bob” Abbott - Obituary

Carl Robert “Bob” Abbott, 88, of Village View Heights passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Barre Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation in Barre.
Born October 16, 1931 in Barre, he was the son of William Raymond and Helen (Gray) Abbott. He attended East Calais Elementary School and graduated from Cabot High School in 1950.
After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served until he was honorably discharged in 1961.
In 1966, he married Jeanette Wellman. Following their marriage, they made their home in Minnesota and New York before settling in Vermont.
Bob was a salesman - selling insurance, cars, and farm equipment. He was a member of the Cabot United Church as well as a member of Green Mountain Lodge #68, F&AM in Cabot. In his leisure time, Bob enjoyed playing golf, reading, and cooking – in particular, cooking sausage at the annual Cabot July 4 Celebration.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanette Abbott; his sister Nancy Streeter; his niece Martha Sanborn; his sister-in-law June Phillips (Samuel); his brother-in-law Leonard Wellman (Anita) as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Mark, William Jr., and Knight; his sisters Laura and Zenith; his stepdaughter Cynthia Button as well as a number of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Bob’s sister, Nancy and niece, Martha for their tireless and continuous support. Because of their care and assistance with household chores, medical appointments and visits to see his dear wife, Jeanette, Bob was able to stay in his home until the last year.
A service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at a later date at the convenience of his family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641.
Arrangements by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
