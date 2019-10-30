Carlene Joy West - Obituary

Carlene Joy West, 59 of Lyndon Corner, Vt. passed away in the early hours of Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury with her family by her side.
Carlene was born on Jan. 26, 1960, to Dearold and Catherine (Bedor) Bressette in Montpelier, Vt. where she was also raised and educated. Carlene and her family traveled and lived in many towns in Vermont where she came to know and befriend many of the locals, Carlene was a customer service associate for Lyndonville Cumberland Farms for 20 years until she retired in 2015.
Carlene enjoyed music and would sing her children to sleep with the Carpenters and Carol King and always a hippie at heart. She would spend hours caring for her bird feeders and enjoyed watching them play. Carlene was a very social person. She was the “spiritual advisor” for many in the community and rarely missed a BINGO game at any of the local clubs, she volunteered at the Breslin Center where she also was a lifetime member. She also enjoyed Saturday nights at the Fr. Lively Center in St. Johnsbury. She loved playing Pokémon Go and quickly became the local champion. Carlene cared for all that surrounded her including her four cats Chewy, Peaches, Jaba and Sissy and most recently her Grand dog Jackson. Carlene always found a way to connect with others and help them through the hardest times. She held no judgments or grudges and believed that God guided each soul that surrounded her. Carlene welcomed anyone in her home. She could start up a conversation and even if she could not remember their name, she called them friend. Carlene loved everyone one of her children and grandchildren, and love to give to each of them. Every Christmas, even if it meant she would do without, she would make the most beautiful baskets for her children and each one with little surprises and meaningful gifts. She spent the entire year preparing and listening to what her children needed and always found a way to provide. Carlene was so proud of all her children, and over the past seven years she had the pleasure of helping to raise three of her grandchildren, Raven, Kaileigh, and Ezrah, who gave her so much joy and purpose. Over the past few years Carlene struggled with COPD which in the end kept her from being social outside the home. However, it did not stop her from connecting with friends and family through Facebook which allowed her to continue caring for others. She was proud to give anyway she could. The love she held for her family was unmatchable and her kindness toward her community was unforgettable. She was a best friend to all her children and will be greatly missed by all.
Survivors include her father: Dearold Bressette (Becky) of Barre; four children: Kimberly Humphrey (Dennis) of East Burke, Jeremy Bressette (Allison Hazen) of Lyndonville; Renee Stroehlein (Eric) of Bennington, and Ryan West (Ashley Nichole) of Lyndon Corner; her husband life partner: Alvis West of Lyndon Corner; a sister: Amy Bressette of Barre; three brothers: Scott Bressette of Cheyanne, Wyo., Eric Bressette (Amy) of Lyndon, and Troy Bressette (Meg) of Pelham, N.H.; 13 grandchildren: Torrey, Taylor, Dakota, Kaylee, Courtney, Chelsey, Katelynn, Calley, Soren, Raven, Kayleigh, Ezra, and Freya; four great-grandchildren Harlee, Olivia, David, and Hadley; her best friends and cousins Lorie Bayne and Debra Thrush, and her sister in law Heidi Geishecker, as well as many other aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends she always called family.
She was predeceased by her mother: Catherine Bressette; a brother: Randall Bressette; and a sister: Aneyshia Bressette, and her best friend David Randall.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church on Winter Street in St. Johnsbury, Vt. Visiting hours will be Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, 4-6 p.m. at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St. in St. Johnsbury, Vt. Burial will be at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
