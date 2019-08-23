Carlton Allan Sherman Henderson - Obituary

Carlton Allan Sherman Henderson, 78, passed on from this world on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at NVRH after a brief illness. The son of Doris (Walton) and Ernest Perry Henderson, Carlton was born on March 15, 1941, at the family homestead on the Houlton Road in Presque Isle, Maine.
Upon the death of his mother in 1956, Carlton moved to St. Johnsbury to live with his older sister Iona, and graduated from St. Johnsbury Trade school in 1959. It was in his days at the Trade school that he met his future wife, Anne Leclerc, and they were married in 1961, enjoying 30 years of marriage until her death in 1991. Carlton was lucky enough to have found love twice in his life, having been committed to longtime partner Dorothy Hovey for over 26 years until her death in late 2018.
Along with his wife, partner, and parents, Carlton was predeceased by six brothers: Douglas Henderson, Winfred Henderson, Aubrey Henderson, Elwood Henderson, Sidney “Patrick” Henderson, and Bobby Henderson; and eight sisters: Mabel Brown, Iona Perkins, Katherine “Kay” Gill, Clara Jett, Glenna Tingley, Betty Dalhgren, Donna Moore and Lois (Honey) Henderson. Survivors include his son David Henderson and his wife Patricia of Essex Jct., daughter Dawn and husband Andrew Brescia of Peterborough, N.H.; and his grandchildren: Nathan, Thomas, and Joshua Brescia, as well Chelsea and Jared Henderson. Other survivors include, sister Irene Lint and husband Ted, of Presque Isle, Maine; and brother Richard Henderson and his wife, Sandra, of Presque Isle, Maine.
At Carlton’s request, there will be no formal visiting hours, though an informal gathering will be held at the Henderson home on Jones street on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 2-4 p.m. to celebrate the lives of both Carlton and his longtime partner, Dorothy Hovey, who died last fall.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of America at act.alz.org/donate.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.saylesfh.com.
