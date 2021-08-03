Carol A. Reed - Obituary

Carol A. Reed, 89, of Portland Street, Lancaster, N.H., passed away at her home Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. She was born March 9, 1932, the daughter of Harold and Bernice (Cryan Bailey) Hood. She attended local schools and was a 1950 graduate of Lancaster Academy.
Carol was very active in both municipal government and politics. She was employed at the Coos County Probate office in 1983 and was elected Register of Probate in 1986 and held that position until her retirement in 1998. She served on the committee for New Hampshire Statis of Women for 6 years, 3 years as vice chair. Additionally, she was the area chairwoman for the New Hampshire State Republican Committee, and as a member and past president of the Coos County Federated Republican Women’s Club. In 1988 she was an electoral voter for the Presidential Election.
She particularly enjoyed shopping, socializing, and making new friends. Carol was very fond of sweets and often passed up meals and headed straight to the dessert menu.
Survivors include her daughters Caryn Whitney of Lancaster, N.H., and Cheri LeClere of Lander, Wyo., a brother Christopher Bailey and wife Tina; four grandchildren, Isaac Hicks and wife Mara, Katherine Dawn Abernathy and husband Rhett, Lindsay Cote, and Kristina Hammond-Rendon and husband Edward. Carol also had six great-grandchildren, Zoe Hicks, Eva Hicks, Braeden Cote, Antonia Rose Abernathy, Alexandra Mae Abernathy, and Isabel Katherine Abernathy. Countless nieces, nephews, friends, and other family that meant the world to her.
Besides her parents she was predeceased by her stepfather James Bailey, a brother Paul Hood, grandson Boe Hicks and longtime friend Nate Martin.
Family and friends may call at the Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main Street, Lancaster on Thursday, Aug. 12, from 5-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 13, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, with burial to follow at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main Street, Lancaster. For more information or to send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net.
