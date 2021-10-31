Carol B. Bell Obituary

Carol B. Bell, 73, of Fellows Road, Guildhall, Vt., died Sunday morning, Oct. 24, 2021, at Weeks Medical Center after a period of failing health.
Carol was born in West Stewartstown, N.H., on July 19, 1948, the daughter of Kenneth Eugene and Ellen (Jesseman) Frizzell. She grew up in Brownington, Vt., and later lived in Gilman, Vt. She was a graduate of Concord High School, Concord, Vt.
For many years she resided with her first husband, Henry Bolduc Jr., in Haverhill and Bradford, Mass., where she was a homemaker and they raised their family. When her children were older, she worked several jobs in the area. Carol also enjoyed quilting.
Henry predeceased her in 2017. She later reconnected and married her old high school sweetheart, Charles M. Bell of Lancaster. They sold their respective homes and purchased one together in Guildhall.
Surviving family members include her husband Charles of Guildhall; two children: Ron Bolduc and wife Terry of Plaistow, N.H., Becki Bolduc and friend Darren Royer of Haverhill, Mass.; three grandchildren: CJ, Misty, and Anna; a great-granddaughter Nala; three sisters: Edith Jones of Florida, Joan Henry of Claremont, N.H., Genie Davis and husband Martin of Charleston, Vt. She was also predeceased by two brothers: Robert and Kenneth Frizzell, and an infant sister Edna Frizzell.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main Street, Lancaster, NH 03584. For more information or to send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net.
