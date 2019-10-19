Carol D. Ash, 80, of Littleton, N.H., passed away on Oct. 14 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center after a period of failing health.
Carol was born in Woodsville, N.H. on July 24, 1939, a daughter to Homer and Dorothy (Prescott) Chase.
She worked at several jobs in her younger years. She was a foreman at Henschel Shoe in Littleton until their closing and worked at New England Wire until her retirement in 2014.
Carol and her husband enjoyed car racing, snowmobiling, camping and several other activities. After his passing, she liked the slot machines and putting puzzles together.
Surviving family members include her sisters, Barbara Locke of Landaff and Nancy and Wendall Young of Bethlehem; her brothers Bruce Chase of Bath and Scott and Cathy Chase, Sr. of Landaff; a sister-in-law, Mary Chase of Landaff, a step-daughter Cindy (Ash) Sargentelli of MA; grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Raymond Ash, Sr. in 2002, her son, Raymond (Buddy) Ash, Jr. in 2009, her brother Preston Chase Sr. in 2014 and a stepson, Steven Ash.
A Graveside Service will be held on Oct. 22 in the Bath Village cemetery at 11 a.m. with Rev. Lyn Winter officiating. A gathering will be held following the service in the Bath Congregational Church.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice in Carol’s name.
Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium, Littleton is in charge of arrangements. To view an On-Line Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, please go to www.pillsburyphaneuf.com.
