Carol Faye Miller - Obituary

Carol Faye Miller, age 81, of Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury, Vt., died at the the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, following a brief decline in her health.
Carol was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on June 24, 1939, daughter to the late Reginald and Marion (Roy) Benoit. She grew up in St. Johnsbury and graduated from the Academy in the Class of ’57. She moved to Long Beach California and studied as a hospital lab technician and then moved to Chicago where she met Keith E. Miller. They married and later moved to Browns Mills, N.J. where he operated a TV repair business and Carol learned the trade as well as anyone could. They operated the store until his passing and Carol moved back home near family in 2003. Carol was an avid bowler until she was 75 and kept a very competitive average. She enjoyed working around her and her families’ homes whether it was painting, mowing or just taking care of things. She loved all pets and had a true love for all wildlife. Carol was a tender lady, a loving aunt and a dear soul who will be lovingly missed.
She is survived by her nephews and niece: Bruce Benoit of St. Johnsbury, Donna Cahoon and husband, Stacy, of St. Johnsbury, Marc Benoit of Sommerville, Fla., Eric Benoit of Altamonte Springs, Fla. and many great-nieces and nephews.
Carol was predeceased by her husband, Keith E. Miller and by her beloved brother: Alan Richard Benoit.
A private graveside will take place in the spring at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in St. Johnsbury. There will be no calling hours.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
