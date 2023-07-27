Carol Grace Miller Barlow Obituary

Carol Grace Barlow, 80, of East Ridge Road in Sutton passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at her home. She was born on March 6, 1943, in Jersey City, N.J. to Doris and Albert Miller.
After her birth the family moved to Barton, Vt. In 1953 when Carol was 10, the family moved to Weston, Conn. In her younger years she enjoyed horseback riding and was a member of the 4-H Club. Carol graduated Staples High School in Weston, Conn. in 1961. She met her husband Lawrence on her family farm where he was employed.
The couple married on May 2, 1964, in Weston, Conn. Shortly after their marriage Lawrence joined the U.S. Navy. Carol joined her husband in San Juan, Puerto Rico where their first son, Sean, was born. Lawrence was stationed overseas for two years and in that time Carol moved to East Haven, Vt. Upon his return to the states, he was then stationed in San Pedro, Calif., where their second son, Paul, was born. The family lived in many different places, ME, CT, VT, IL, CA, Puerto Rico. After Lawrence’s retirement from the U.S. Navy in 1979 the family settled in Sutton, Vt.
Carol worked various places over the years a sardine packing plant in Maine, dental assistant in Connecticut, and the Darling Inn in Vermont. In 1980 she started her employment at The Pines Nursing Home as an LNA. A few years later she became manager of the assisted living level 3 care. After many years at the Pines Carol retired in 2016.
Before and after she retired, Carol was a member of many organizations and clubs. She was a member of the Drift Skippers Snowmobile Club West Burke, Vt. where she served as secretary. TOP’s Program, Board of Directors Darling Inn Meal Site, Easter Star Chapter 28 of Burke-Lyndon where she was a Past Matron.
She was a very active member of her church, First Congregational Church in Lyndonville, Vt. which she joined in the 2003. She served on the Deacons board from 2009 to 2023. She helped with meals for the Rotary Club, church suppers, and various other events. She was active in the women’s group at church and would always volunteer to help in any way she could.
When she wasn’t busy Carol enjoyed gardening, reading, watching football, and being around people. If you saw her in town, you were always greeted with a warm smile and a friendly chat. She enjoyed going on bus tours offered by the bank. But above all Carol was all about her family, friends, her faith and church and always helping others.
Although the Lord took her home, she leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, friendship and compassion. We will hold all her love, her smile, memories, and laughter in our hearts until we meet again. As she would always say Keep Smiling!
Carol’s family would like to thank everyone for their love, thoughts, prayers, cards, flowers, visits and phone calls she received in the hospital and at home. Her caregivers for making it possible for us to carry out her wishes to be at home. And everyone at Home Health, Hospice and West Burke Meals Site.
Carol is survived by her sons: Paul and Loretta (K) Barlow - West Burke, Vt., Sean Barlow -West Burke, Vt., Sisters: Janet Clark – Columbia, S.C., Tina Mohr and Tom Featheringham – Sutton, Vt., Grandchildren: Krista Barlow - Mt Juliet, Tenn., Peyton Barlow - West Burke, Vt., Stacey Cotnoir – Barton, Vt., Erin Barlow and Blaine Tuller – Derby, Vt., Kaylee Maclure – Winsted, Ct., Great-grandchildren: Kyrstin, Christian, Triona Cotnoir – Barton, Vt., McKenzie and Maci Tuller – Derby, Vt., Nieces: Becky and Joel Hernandez - Kansas City, KS, Cristen Estery and Great-niece Kinsley Estey – Manchester, N.H.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband: Lawrence Barlow, her parents: Doris and Albert Miller, her stepfather: William Eckhoff, mother-in-law: Josephine Barlow.
The service will be held at the Hillside Cemetery in West Burke, Vt. at 11 a.m. on Aug. 11, 2023, with the Reverend Joan Vincent officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks donations be made to: First Congregational Church, 52 Middle St., Lyndonville, VT, or to the West Burke Meal Site, 212 School St., West Burke, VT 05871.
Condolences can be shared at guibordfh.com.
