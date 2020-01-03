Carol H. Fournier - Obituary

July 23, 1927 - December 15, 2019
Carol H. Fournier, 92 of Danville, Vt., passed away surrounded by her family at her residence on Sunday, December 15, 2019.
She was born in Newport, Vt., to the late Howard and Dorothy (Drew) Hackett. Carol and Walter Leach were married 17 years and had four girls together. In 1969 she married Frank Fournier. They shared 38 years together, living in St. Johnsbury. Carol worked for St. Johnsbury Trucking Company for 27 years, retiring in 1992. She volunteered at the St. Johnsbury Meal Site for many years. She also, over the years, knit hundreds of hats and mittens for needy children every Christmas.
She enjoyed attending the West Barnet Meal Site and Women’s Club. Hiking, snowshoeing and camping were some of her favorite activities. The thing she enjoyed most was visiting family.
She moved to Danville in 2009 and became an active member of the community, enjoying friends, family and Sunday night supper.
She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Fournier; daughter, Christine Parker; sister, Joan Macri and husband John; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Hackett.
Survivors include her daughters: Diane (Denis) Chamberlin of Danville; Jacquelyn (Delbert) Reed of East Haven; and Catherine (Martin) Beattie of Danville; brother, Dale Hackett of West Hartford, CT; step children, Marie (Reg) Hardly; Tommy (Deborah) Fournier; Claire (Jack) Iby; Rachel (Jeff) Reed; 9 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 3 nieces, 2 nephews and 3 great nephews.
At Carols request there will be no visiting hours or service.
Donations made in Carol’s memory can be directed to Caledonia Home Health, 161 Sherman Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819 or West Barnet Senior Meal Site, PO Box 134, Barnet, VT 05821.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
