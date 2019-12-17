Carol H. Fournier, 92 of Danville, Vt., passed away surrounded by her family at her residence on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.
She was born in Newport, Vt., to the late Howard and Dorothy (Drew) Hackett. Carol worked for many years at St. Johnsbury Trucking Company.
Full obituary will be published at a later time. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
