Carol Janice Nau Obituary

Carol Janice Nau, 88, of Littleton Road, died on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at her home.
Carol was born on April 26, 1933, in Norwalk, Conn. to Samuel and Carolyn (Hopfer) Wadhams.
She was a graduate of Stamford High School, Class of 1952. On November 11, 1952, she married Ralph F. Nau at the Roxbury Methodist Church.
Over the years, Carol worked as the secretary and bookkeeper for Ralph Nau Lake Dredging. She was a talented artist, enjoying painting and ceramics. She was an active 4H leader in Connecticut and New Hampshire, she taught a ceramics class for the 4H children. In her free time, she enjoyed having a flower and vegetable garden, traveling all over the U.S with their camper, they would take family vacations on their properties in Vershire and West Fairlee, Vt. Around the year 2000, they retired to their home in Monroe, N.H., where she became a member of the Monroe United Methodist Church.
She is predeceased by her father, Samuel C. Wadhams; her mother, Carolyn (Hopfer) Wadhams; a granddaughter, Amber Nau and a brother Robert Wadhams.
She is survived by her husband, Ralph F. Nau; two sons, Ralph K. Nau of Stamford, CT, and Richard Nau Sr, of Pulaski, NY; two daughters, Janice Nau of Spottswood, VA, and Joann Knapp of New Milford, CT; five grandchildren, Michael Bezok of Spottswood, VA, Natasha Nau of Seymour, CT, Richard Nau Jr, of Pulaski, NY, Timothy Knapp Jr, and wife Laura of New Milford, CT, and Jamie Knapp of Riverview, FL; three step-grandchildren, Alannah, Shannon, and Meghan Callaghan of Stamford, CT; and one great-granddaughter, Delilah Knapp.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 23rd at 10 a.m. at the Monroe Village Cemetery with Pastor Earl Brock as officiant.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church sent to, Monroe Community Church, P.O Box 179 Monroe, NH 03771.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.