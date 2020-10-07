Carol Louise (Clark) Mason, age 81, passed away on Oct. 4, 2020, at the Grafton County Nursing Home.
Carol was born on August 21, 1939, a daughter to Lee and Helen (Nute) Clark, in Littleton, N.H. She was a 1957 graduate of Littleton High School.
Carol was a hard worker. She worked for Spencer’s Drug Store, the Littleton Water & Light Department and at various banks in the Town of Littleton. She also volunteered at the Information Booth on Main Street for several summers. She absolutely loved talking to others and will be remembered fondly for her warm smile and contagious laugh.
Carol was a member of The Ladies Society of the First Congregational Church - Littleton, The Littleton Emblem Club, and the Mt. Eustis Chapter #37 Order of The Eastern Star. She was an active member of the Congregational Church until her move to Grafton County Nursing Home. Carol was blessed to spend lots of time with her three grandchildren, whom she adored.
She is survived by her daughter: Pamela Mason, son Bruce Mason and his wife Wendy, daughter Deb Rexford and her husband Eric; three grandchildren: Shawn Lyndes, Nealy Mason and Alexis Rexford; her brother Paul Clark and wife Allison, sister Penelope Blodgett and husband Mark, sister-in-law Patricia Clark, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Graveside services to be held at Glenwood Cemetery on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. With Rev. Lyn Winter officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial contributions in Carol’s memory be sent to the Grafton County Nursing Home, 3855 Dartmouth College Hwy., North Haverhill NH 03774.
Carols family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff at Grafton County Nursing Home for the wonderful care that was given to their Mom while she was there.
Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium, Littleton is in charge of arrangements. To view an On-Line Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, please go to www.pillsburyphaneuf.com.
