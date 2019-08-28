Carol Powell, age 82, passed away recently in Littleton, N.H. She was born Nov. 10, 1936 in Bridgeport, Conn. to Clifford and Dorothy Pardy, and was raised in Fairfield, Conn. Carol worked as a Registered Pharmacist in Connecticut until her retirement. She and her husband, Nelson W. Powell, Jr., then relocated to beautiful New Hampshire.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at Riverside Cemetery, 81 Riverside Ave., Norwalk, Conn. 06850. The Hoyt-Cognetta/Raymond Funeral Home, 5 East Wall St., in Historic Norwalk has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com to see full obituary and to leave an online condolence for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.