Carol S. Brooks of Punta Gorda, Fla. (formerly of Bethlehem and Littleton, N.H.) passed away on Dec. 1, 2020 at the age of 78.
Carol is survived by her daughter Jean Stevens (Michael); son, Walter H. Brooks, Jr. (Laurie); two granddaughters Danielle and Jessilee; great-grandson Aidan; two brothers, David Sylvester and Joseph Sylvester; and four sisters, Gail Griggs, Dianna Hayes, Suzanne Hanks and Donna Sylvester; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul- St. Charles Borromeo Conference, 28141 Felton Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL 33952, (941) 625-9784, where she volunteered many hours.
