Carol Whitcomb Smith Obituary

Carol Whitcomb Smith died peacefully on April 30, 2022 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, departing a life well-lived that spanned more than nine decades. Born May 25, 1931, she was the second daughter of Harry D. Whitcomb and Doris Stymest Whitcomb of Bath, N.H. The Bath Brick Store, which was owned by Carol’s parents from 1931 to 1962, was a significant part of her childhood. As an adolescent, she could be spotted there helping out on occasion.
She attended Woodsville Union High School, where she played girls’ basketball as a forward on the “Litz Lassies,” coached by the legendary Lois Litz. The team captured the Ammonoosuc League title in 1948 and took second in 1949. After graduating in 1949, Carol attended the University of New Hampshire on scholarship. She later made her career at Littleton Coin Company in Littleton, N.H., where she was an Analyzer of Customer Accounts until 2004. She is remembered there as a dedicated employee who performed her job to the fullest and never missed a day of work in her 32 years with the company.
Carol was a lifelong member of the Bath Congregational Church. She enjoyed participating in the Church’s annual sale of home-baked treats and handicrafts to the busloads of foliage tourists and in helping with the Church’s Christmas Bazaar. She was a woman of many interests, and a seasoned traveler who visited all of the 50 states but one as a young adult, and traveled to the British Isles after retiring. She had a special empathy and concern for animals and cared lovingly for many cats over her lifetime. Carol enjoyed reading, gardening, and visiting Swiftwater for a swim with family on a hot summer day. She will be especially remembered for the loving care and attention that she offered family members when they needed it.
Carol is survived by her niece Shelley F. Quinn and her husband, Charles J. Quinn of Columbus, Ohio, and her niece Gwen L. Fenno of Essex Junction, Vt. Other family members include her grandnephew, David B. Maxwell, and her grandnieces Alison W. Maxwell and Roslyn T. Maxwell; her late niece Lynn F. Maxwell’s husband, John J. Maxwell; and her great-grandniece, Charlotte E. Clay. In addition to Lynn, she was predeceased by her sister Marilyn W. Fenno, her grandnephew David’s wife, Heather P. Maxwell, and her ex-husband, Robert Smith.
A graveside service will be held at the Bath Village Cemetery, with the Reverend Lyn O. Winter officiating, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 18. There will be no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bath Congregational Church, P.O. Box 17, Bath, NH 03740, or to the charity of one’s choice.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
