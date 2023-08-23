Carole A. (Veayo) Griffin Kendall Obituary

Carole A. (Veayo) Griffin Kendall, 81, Newbury, Vt., formerly of Woodsville, N.H., passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at the Frances Atkinson Residence for the Retired.
She was born on March 3, 1942, in Woodsville, N.H. to George and Doris (Hobart) Veayo.
She graduated from Woodsville High School, class of 1960.
Carole was a secretary to the principal at Woodsville High School for 42 years from July of 1966 and retired in June of 2008. She was a member of the Woodsville United Methodist Church for over 50 years, was a member of the Methodist Girls Club and enjoyed singing in the choir. She was a Woodsville Free Public Library Trustee, serving as the clerk for many years. In her free time, she would volunteer at the Horse Meadow Senior Center, enjoyed reading, participating in various YMCA exercise programs, going on long walks, and dancing.
She is predeceased by her first husband, Carlisle “Mike” Griffin on Oct. 22, 1983.
She is survived by her two daughters, Terry “Susie” Cox and her husband David of Erving, Mass., Tuesday “Sissy” M. Griffin and her partner Joe Maccini of Woodsville, N.H.; a sister, Judith V. Gandin and her husband Butch of Groton, Vermont; three grandchildren, Shelby L. Almstead and her husband Derek of Dawsonville, Ga., Lauren Kelleher and her husband Coleman of Manchester, N.H., and Dylan Cox of Somerville, Mass.; two nephews; two great nephews; two great nieces; and many loving cousins, and friends.
There will be a calling hour on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, from 11 a.m. to noon at Ricker Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Woodsville, with a memorial service at noon with Melissa Gould as celebrant, concluded by interment at Pine Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating in Carole’s name to the Woodsville Free Public Library, 14 School Ln, Woodsville, NH 03785 or Frances Atkinson Residence For The Retired, C/O Peg DeGoosh, 4717 Main St. Newbury, VT 05051.
