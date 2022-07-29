Carole A. Young Obituary

Carole A. Young

Carole A Young, (KK) to her close family, passed away peacefully at her home in Bath, N.H. on July 25, 2022 at the age of 79.

Carole was born on May 19, 1943, in Claremont, N.H. to Martin and Dorothy Bean. She grew up in Claremont and was a graduate of Stevens High School in Claremont in 1961.

