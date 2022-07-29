Carole A. Young Obituary

Carole A Young, (KK) to her close family, passed away peacefully at her home in Bath, N.H. on July 25, 2022 at the age of 79.
Carole was born on May 19, 1943, in Claremont, N.H. to Martin and Dorothy Bean. She grew up in Claremont and was a graduate of Stevens High School in Claremont in 1961.
Carole married the love of her life, Walter O. Young, 62 years ago. Together they spent many happy years working at their company, Newman Lumber in Woodsville, N.H.. Carole (along with Walter) was passionate about supporting the community. The creation of the Walter & Carole Young Foundation provided scholarships for local students pursuing their educational opportunities. Having built the Haverhill Corner Fire Department and then deeding the building to the Haverhill Corner Precinct, other interests included Woodsville High School, St. Joseph’s Hospital, and Cottage Hospital. In addition, establishing the Walter & Carole Young Pancreas Center at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.
Carole was an animal lover and enjoyed horseback riding and spoiling her dogs. She enjoyed interior design and art and fun times at the lake house. Her bright spark in our lives will be forever remembered.
Carole is survived by her husband, Walter O. Young of Bath, N.H.; her sister Beverly Dole of Gilford, N.H.; her nieces Kim (Ken) Sawyer of Laconia, N.H., and Heather (Eric) Tinker of Center Harbor, N.H.; stepsons Walter Jr. of Sabattus, Maine, and Richard Titorenko of Bath, N.H.; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; beloved sister, Patricia Noyes; brothers-in-law, Peter Dole and Kipp Noyes.
