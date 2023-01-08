Carole Ann Doran Obituary

Carole Ann Doran (Newell), 76, of Littleton, N.H., died peacefully and comfortably at her home, alone with her daughter, on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.
Born on Oct. 26, 1946, she was the daughter of Edward J. Doran Sr., and Ida M. Persutti.
She was the widow of her long-time best friend, Arthur Zager.
She is predeceased by her big sister, Mary Curran, her best friends, Kim Renshaw Wark, Patsy Davey, Arthur Zager, and so many more special people in her life, far too many to mention here, but equally praised. God bless her, and all of them, so happy to be reunited in their new lives together, in a new Kingdom … until we all meet again.
Carole is survived by her only child, her only daughter, Jennifer Newell.
Also survived by her dearly cherished nieces, Christine Mc- Fadden (Curran), Andrea Falvey (Curran), and her nephew James Curran; her dearly loved sisters-in-law, Joyce O’Neill and Janet Cox, who always hold a special place in my mother’s heart … and, of course, all the children and grandchildren, nieces and nephews, on both the Newell side and Doran side of her family. Again, all are adored, yet there are so many to mention, they all wouldn’t fit! It is important for me to include her neighbors, John and Mary D’ Etcheverry because of the special place that they held in my mother’s heart, in her daily life, and the unique bond that developed. They became family.
As a multi-talented and multi-faceted human being, Carole had an outstanding work ethic and work history that we can see in her colorful variety of positions held throughout her life. From hairdresser at Carl’s Beauty in Brockton, Mass., to building sound boards for ATS in Avon, Mass., to being a licensed service representative at Liberty Mutual in Hingham, Mass., to running the Hillwinds in Franconia, N.H., (with many more nestled in between), to her most recent role, during her retirement, at TJ Maxx in Littleton, N.H.
Kayaking! Snowshoeing! Yogilates! Hiking! Her John Deere tractor! Road-riding! My mother loved her kayak and shared that time with her friend Sue Mattheson at various local hot spots. In the winter, she loved to snow-shoe, with her beloved neighbors, John and Mary, trekking on their own little oasis of land between them. And, let’s remember her John Deere tractor! Her yard and her lawn were her pride and joy, her favorite chore was mowing her 2.5 acres; aside from spending time in her little escape — her enormous barn. We all know how much she loves that barn! Light hikes and yogilates with the girls, Meggen, Ellen, Jacqui, and Diane on Tuesdays, and just taking non-destination rides from time to time just to appreciate the beauty of where she lived were a couple other hobbies that she enjoyed. My mother was an amazing, active, energetic, and vibrant little lady.
Carole was an avid blood donor, donating blood nearly every 6 weeks for the past 24 years in dedication to her predeceased sister-in-law, Maureen LeBlanc (Newell). She also donated faithfully, on a monthly basis, for decades, to St. Jude’s, Wounded Warriors, and World Wildlife Federation because these were her favorite heart-felt charities that mattered deeply to her. She was also a giant fan of Elephant Nature Park in Chang Mai Thailand, a rescue sanctuary for elephants. In lieu of flowers, please consider, and feel free to, send donations to any of these in honor of my mother, Carole Doran.
There will be two celebrations of life parties held for Carole because she is that special of a lady! One party will be held in New Hampshire, at 2349 North Littleton Road, Littleton, N.H., on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, from noontime to 4 p.m., for her NH folks. The second will be held in Massachusetts, in the summertime, to be determined and announced at a later date for her Massachusetts folks. Please know that all of you are happily and graciously welcomed to both parties! Holding two will make it convenient and conducive for all that know her, love her, and want to celebrate her life.
I will be notifying people of the exact details of Mum’s summer party as it unfolds.
We so look forward to sharing space, time, memories, and stories, and celebrating Carole’s life with all of you who are able to join us!
