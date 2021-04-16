Carole Anne (Jenne) Hamlett Obituary

Carole Anne (Jenne) Hamlett, 82 of Colchester, Vt., passed away peacefully on March 15, 2021 at the Vermont Respite house after a long courageous 34 year battle with cancer.
Carole was born in St. Johnsbury in 1938 to Carroll and Mildred Jenne where she lived for 20 years before marrying Glen Hamlett and moving to Colchester where she lived out the rest of her life.
Carole was a selfless and devoted mother, raising three boys. She worked for 26 years at Colchester High School where she loved her career as a Librarian aide. Carole loved to dance. She had a passion for gardening and loved animals. She also loved to cook and watch movies. She had many great and devoted friends and she enjoyed playing domino’s and card games with them. She was also a huge Red Sox fan.
She leaves behind her three sons Mark, Scott and his partner Rachel, Todd and his partner Rebecca along with grandchildren, Miranda, Thomas, Benjamin and Cody, with a lot of family in the St. Johnsbury, Vt. area along with family in Ohio as well.
Carole had a way about her. An attitude, a spirit and a special way of making the world around her smile. She will be sorely missed by many.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the American Institute for Cancer Research in Carole’s name. We would like to thank the Vermont Respite house for their excellent care and support. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. Time and date to be announced on awrfh.com where you can also share your memories.
