Carole S. Camber Obituary

Carole S. Camber, 70, of Sutton, Vt. passed away on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at her daughter’s home after a short but courageous battle with cancer.
Carole, known to many as Carole Sue, was born on Feb. 22, 1951, in St. Johnsbury to Floyd Donaldson and Maureen (Cutting) Bumps. She attended Lyndon Institute graduating with the Class of 1970. Over the years, Carole worked at a variety of jobs including as a Stitcher for several manufacturers, at White Market, and most recently as a caregiver for her two youngest grandchildren. Growing up on a farm instilled her strong work ethic and her love for horses.. She enjoyed playing Bingo and baking. She was known for her homemade bread and donuts although her family was her greatest love and accomplishment. One of her recent projects was crocheting lap blankets for Norris Cotton Cancer Center.
Survivors include three sons: Brian Robinson and wife, Lorna, of Lyndonville, Vt., Clayton Robinson, Jr. and wife, Lynette, of Woodsville, N.H., and Chad Camber of Morgan, Vt.; a daughter: Ashley Wheeler and husband, Tadd, of East Haven, Vt.; two sisters: Linda Rivers and husband, Scott, and Sandra Davis; seven grandchildren: Chantelle, Brandon, Brandi, Clayton III, Amanda, Isabelle, and Madison; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents: Floyd “Buster” Donaldson and Maureen Bumps; two sisters: Darlene Robinson and Sheryl Barber; and a grandson: Brian Robinson, Jr.
A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, 11 a.m. at Sayles Funeral Home. There will be a reception following. Burial will be private.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
