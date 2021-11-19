Caroline Mary (Lefebvre) Charron Obituary

Caroline Mary (Lefebvre) Charron, 86, of Lyndonville, Vt., passed away Nov. 18, 2021 at the Union House Nursing Home in Glover, Vt.
Born May 14, 1935, in Littleton, N.H., to Odias and Cora (Weatherbee) Lefebvre, Caroline was the third of five children. She attended Littleton schools and graduated from Littleton High School, Class of 1953. On July 3, 1954 she married Eugene Charron and moved to Lyndonville where she started her family. An avid card player, she loved spending time with her friends and family playing Scrabble, Yahtzee, or a good game of poker. She enjoyed the outdoors and on any given day could be seen sitting in her lawn chair enjoying the nice weather.
Caroline is survived by her five daughters and their families: Delores, Donna, Melody (Gary), Lori (Bryan), Lisa (Jeremy); 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; her sister, Wilma (Stuart) Carboneau; brother, Winstein (Betty) Lefebvre; sisters-in-law, Arlene Lefebvre, Rose Charron, and Kitty Charron; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as her former sons-in-law, Kelly Bean and John Towle.
She was predeceased by her husband Eugene; her brother, Odias Lefebvre; sister, Lorraine Hastings, and her parents, Cora and Odias Lefebvre.
Graveside services will be held in the spring.
Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to: Darling Inn Meal Site, 76 Depot Street, Lyndonville, VT 05851 in C/O Cindy Brown.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.guibordfh.com.
