Carolyn Burrington Obituary

Carolyn Anne Burrington, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 6, 2021 in Dallas, Texas.
Born in Orlando, Florida, Sept. 11, 1944, she was the eldest child of Alton and Marion(Damon) Carr.
Carolyn is predeceased by her parents, her husband, Ralph, her sister, Althea and an infant son.
She is survived by her daughters Lillian Jenks (Mark) and Elizabeth Borstad (Brad), her granddaughters Jazmin Shelton (Chris),
Blase Saucedo, Elena Pummell (Jacob) and Evelyn Diaz, her brothers John Carr, Wayne Carr (Susan) and Paul Carr (Sally) and her lifelong friend Charlotte Simpson and Charlotte’s family Amy, Ray and Alex Gendron and Aaron Simpson (Brenda) as well as a large extended family.
Carolyn was an active member and dedicated volunteer in every community where she resided. She was an avid birder, tree climber, and sipper of Jameson.
Services are scheduled for Aug. 14, 2021, 11 a.m. at the Burke Hollow Meeting House.
