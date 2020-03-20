Carolyn French - Obituary

Carolyn Bissell French
Carolyn Alice (Bissell) French, 89, completed her journey here upon this earth March 17, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Danville. She was born April 18, 1930 to the late Ralph Emerson Bissell, Sr. & Myra Ellen (Smith) Bissell in West Burke. She moved to Walden with her family at the age of 3.
She attended Wiggins Graded School in Walden & graduated from Danville High School in 1947. On June 10, 1948, she married the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Francis (Bowman) French. Together they had three children: Gary Lee, Dawn Christine & Candice Lyn. Since her marriage, she & Bob lived in St. Johnsbury, Barre, South Walden; West Danville & Danville, Vt. as well as in Ferrum & Chamblissburg, Va. For 16 years, they split their time by spending winters in Virginia & summers in Vermont, finally retiring in Danville in 2012.
Some of her places of employment include: sales clerk at F.W. Woolworth, telephone operator for N.E. Tel. & Tel. in St. Johnsbury, catalog clerk at Montgomery Ward, bookkeeper at People’s National Bank and car-hop at Sam’s Hot Shoppe in Barre. Later, she worked part-time as a typist for the Walden town clerk, Gladys Rowell, as well as farming many years with her husband, owning & operating a gift shop “Vermont Made Products” & a mail carrier in Walden. She also worked in partnership with her husband in their real estate business “French’s Real Estate” in West Danville, and then as bookkeeper for Calkins Excavating & Septic Tank Service in Danville.
Carolyn enjoyed crafts, writing poems, reading, collecting cookbooks, crossword puzzles, TV, genealogy, and had a passion for listening to & attending bluegrass & traditional country music concerts. Her greatest joy in life was her family. Carolyn was also a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints since 1963·.
She is survived by three children, Gary French & wife Joyce of Boone’s Mill, Va., Dawn Calkins & husband Dana of Danville and Candice French & husband David Smith of Blue Ridge, Va. She also leaves nine grandchildren: Todd French & wife Kristina of Fleming Island, Fla., Bryan French & wife Kimberly of Middleburg, Fla., Amy Fontaine & husband Jamie of Roanoke, Va., April Calkins of Nashua, N.H., Travis Calkins of Danville, Derrick Calkins & wife Lauren of Hinesburg, Dustin Calkins & wife Danielle of Deerfield, N.H., and Alexis & Brianna Warman of Blue Ridge, Va.; and grandson-in-law Andre Foster of Manchester, N.H.; as well as two step-granddaughters; Stacey Dailey & Sherry Sevigny of Jacksonville, Fla. Also surviving are 15 great-grandchildren: Kyle, Courtney, Keegan, Peyton & Owen French, and Cooper, Kaci, Carson, Zaden, Darren & Easton Calkins, Chelsea & Amber Fontaine; and Keston and Kyrnn Foster, plus two step-great-granddaughters, Emma & Erin Dailey. Also surviving is one great-great-grandson Wyatt French. Four siblings also survive her: a sister, Barbara Sicard & husband Robert, a brother, Ralph Bissell, Jr., a sister Betty Cochran, all of Walden; and a brother, Robert Bissell of Glade Hill, Va.; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a very special caregiver, Sharon.
She was predeceased by her parents in 1955 & 1984; her step-father, Renford Fisher in 1999; her mother & father-in-law, Evelyn & Charles Bowman in 1974 & 1981; and by a precious little great-granddaughter, Riley Ann French in 2002, who was taken to her heavenly home after only one month here upon this earth. Carolyn’s dear husband, Bob, also predeceased her on Feb. 11, 2014.
At Carolyn’s request there will be no visiting hours. A memorial service in celebration of her life will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on US Route 5 in Lyndon, with date and time to be announced. Because Carolyn has been a “Cowgirl Wannabe” from the time she was a very young child, it is her desire for anyone attending her Memorial Service, who feels so inclined, to feel free to wear either cowboy boots, a cowboy hat, a western-style shirt, a neckerchief, or what-have-you, in her memory. All who knew her are welcome to attend, with or without the “western attire.” Her final resting place will be in the Noyesville Cemetery in Walden.
Because of dear loved ones suffering from diabetes, in lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to make contributions in Carolyn’s memory may do so at JDRF Greater Blue Ridge Chapter, 3959 Electric Road, Suite 222, Roanoke, VA 24018.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick, Vt.
