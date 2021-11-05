Carolyn Jean Shea Young Obituary

Carolyn Jean Shea Young, 79, of Sugar Hill, N.H., died on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon. She was born in Quincy, Mass., the daughter of Frank and Evelyn (Christie) Shea. She attended local schools and graduated from Quincy High School in 1960. She went on to Plymouth Teachers College (Now PSU) and earned a degree in elementary education. She came to Sugar Hill as a Nanny for the MacEwan family and would travel by train every summer for the Calgary Stampede. At 18 years old she met Gary and they fell in love. Two years later they married in 1962. They recently celebrated their 59th Anniversary. She was a math teacher at the Lafayette and Bethlehem Elementary School always asking “what is a million?”. She worked for the NH State Park for over 50 years as well as Harmon Cheese Store. She was a member of the Sugar Hill Willing Workers. She was a fan of any professional Boston sports, a devout cheerleader of her grandchildren, and she knew the rules of all sports and wasn’t afraid to let you know even at local school events. She was a communicant of Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church where she also served as a member of the NH Catholic Daughters of the America’s.
She is survived by her loving husband Gary, five children, Bonnie Oulette husband David, Gene Young and wife Mandy, Jay Young (Alisa, Jennifer Haag), Chris Young and wife Alyson and Patrice, 11 grandchildren Angel Hakala (Marshall), Joelle Depue (Brian), Gary Polly, Brittany Vance (Mark O’Neill), Shelby Humphrey (Jeremy), Shea and Sadie Young, Maya and Caellum Young, StellaBlue Young, Charlie Haag-Young, 11 great-grandchildren, (Kelsie and Taylor Hakala, Liam Carberry, Emma and Blake Hakala, Ashlynn and Landen Depue, Malia O’Neil, Raelynne Humphrey, Presleigh Vance and Cynthia Humphrey), her sister Patricia Scarnici, her brother Brian Shea, many nieces, nephews and best friend Beverly Hunt.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m., at the Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church, Franconia, with Father Mark Dollard Officiating. Donations may be made in Carolyn’s memory to The Willing Workers Society of Sugar Hill, P.O. Box 535, Franconia, NH, 03580 or www.thewillingworkers.org/donate. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.