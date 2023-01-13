Carolyn “Kelly” Eaton Carbonneau Obituary

Kelly was born Carolyn Julia Eaton. She was nicknamed Kelly by her sweetheart, Arthur “Buddy” Knight, when they were teens—based on a movie character. Kelly’s long life came to its close on Jan. 3, 2023, at the Morrison Skilled Nursing Facility in Whitefield, N.H., in the circle of her loving family and caregivers.
The daughter of Carolyn Julia (Magoon) Eaton and Dr. Stephen Ladd Eaton, Kelly was born on March 22, 1925, in Littleton, N.H. She was raised there by her maternal grandparents, Sarah Whedon Magoon and Leon E. Magoon, as her mother had succumbed to complications of childbirth. She stayed close to her father and his family.
Growing up, her home was a joyful gathering place for ping pong and music with Littleton High School friends. Kelly’s Aunt, Lillian Magoon, bought a cottage on Partridge Lake where Kelly became a “lake girl,” a description that fit her for the rest of her life. After graduating from Dean Academy (1943) and losing Buddy in World War II, Kelly graduated from Colby Junior College (1945). She returned home to work for New England Power Company.
In 1949 Kelly married Raymond E. Carbonneau of Littleton. They had four children: Sarah, Joanne, Nancy and Peter — their boy! The family’s years on Pleasant Street in Littleton were her favorite time of life. They were rich with relatives and friends, long winter days of skiing, summers spent at local lakes for picnics and swimming. Special evenings meant dinner and dancing with other young couples. In 1964 the family purchased a cottage on Forest Lake in Whitefield, N.H., for summer residence and winter activities. When Ray passed away in 1986, Kelly made the lake house her year-round home, living there happily into her 90’s.
Her lake passions were boating, loon watching, walking and gardening, especially tending her splendid daylilies. She hosted lively gatherings year round with cookouts on the ice in the winter. A lifetime of downhill ski runs, and a stint teaching local kids the critical “snow plow,” gave way to cross country skiing around the lake on crisp winter mornings. She enjoyed antique glassware, cooking, reading, knitting and photographing sunsets and grandkids.
Kelly’s interest in TV sports peaked with her dear friend, Geo Harris Jr. She became a serious student, making notes to converse with gusto on NASCAR, football, politics and more. Weekly dates for long drives and lunches with her son, Peter, were highlights in her later years. Kelly’s love and keen attention to her growing family were enduring and sustaining, along with her spirited sense of humor.
Always blessed with warm friendships, she found good company with caregivers and residents at Riverglen House. Special among them was Ned Shellehamer, who became a treasured companion. Her appreciation extended to the staff at The Morrison and North Country Home Health and Hospice for their tender care in the last weeks of her life.
Kelly was predeceased by her husband and many others she dearly loved. She is survived by her brother Gordon Eaton of Hood River, Ore., and his family; her sister, Stephanie Eaton of Meredith, N.H.; daughter, Sarah Doucette and husband, Roger Doucette, of Whitefield, N.H.; daughter Joanne “Jody” Blaney and husband, Bruce Blaney, of Bethlehem, N.H.; daughter Nancy Morrison and husband, Wayne Morrison, of Mont Vernon, N.H.; son Peter Carbonneau and wife, Annette Carbonneau, of Sugar Hill, N.H.; seven grandchildren: Peter Doucette, Catherine Doucette Whalley, James Doucette, Nicholas Blaney, Carrie Carbonneau, Matthew Rennie, Christopher Rennie; and six great grandchildren.
A gathering to celebrate Kelly is expected in the spring. Her love for the environment and community life in northern NH led her to champion the work of North Country Alliance for Balanced Change. Memorial donations may be made in her name to NCABC (Box 553, Littleton, NH 03561).
