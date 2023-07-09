Carolyn May Denio Obituary

Carolyn May Denio, age 75, of Denio Road, Barnet, Vt., died peacefully at the Pine Health & Rehab in Lyndonville, Vt., Friday, July 7, 2023, following a long decline in health.
Carolyn was born in Concord, Vt., April 22, 1948, to the late Locke Raymond and Barbara Wilson (Ladd) Mathews. She grew up on the family dairy farm in Waterford, graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in the Class of 1966 and married Bruce Denio a year later on June 27, 1967. Carolyn went on to nursing school which led her on a career to span 46 years, beginning with the Darling Inn, to Brightlook Hospital, Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, Cottage Hospital and lastly into private practice. As a nurse she was known as “CD.”
Carolyn enjoyed baking, knitting, sports, berry-picking, flowers and gardening, playing Sudoku puzzles and absolutely loved horses. She showed cattle for 4H at the Caledonia County Fair for a number of years, went to many fairs and tractor shows with Bruce. She did some travelling to Ireland and Branson, Mo., and after her trip to Branson, Bruce came along with her on the next trip there, which led to many more across the continent. These included Niagara Falls, the Grand Canyon, Las Vegas with their favorite being the Canadian Rockies.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Bruce, her three children: Kara Denio of Barnet, Aaron Denio and wife, Wendy, of Waterford, Wade Denio and wife, Mary, also of Waterford, her sister: Dorothy Willson, all of Waterford, her brother: Stanly Mathews and wife, Vicki, of Monroe, and five grandchildren: Bridget, Grace, Everett, Samantha and Tony as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Passumpsic Cemetery, Rt. 5 in Waterford, with Rev. Steven Clark officiating. There will be no calling hours at this time.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at saylesfh.com
