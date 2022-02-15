Carolyn Moss Obituary

The incomparable Carolyn Moss left this earth on Feb. 15, 2022, in her mother’s arms.
She was taken way too soon due to an inescapable chronic illness. She faced all this with bravery and her famous irreverent attitude and sarcasm. She certainly wasn’t ready to leave, and we weren’t ready to lose her.
Carolyn was born in Ringwood, N.J. on Jan. 20, 1988, and was a strong willed, book and fun-loving little girl with a butterfly on her glasses. She moved with her family to Littleton, N.H. in 2002 and graduated from Littleton High School in 2006. She went on to struggle to find her place and worked in lots of diverse fields.
Carolyn will be indescribably missed by her parents, Kate & Gordon Moss of Littleton, N.H., her brothers John & Brandy Davis of Claremont, N.H., Paul & Alicia Moss of New Orleans, La., Kevin Moss of Yorktown, Va, and Dan Moss & Becky Gillis of Newmarket, N.H., as well as a large extended family and her beloved dogs Pepper & Bear.
Other than being an amazing and loving daughter and sister, Carolyn leaves behind a vast group of loving, supportive friends, especially Megan Lemire, Myesha Prescott, and Danielle Trahan, who went out of their way to love and support her through her illness. None of us will ever be the same without her.
While there will be no services, let’s all laugh and roll our eyes at the crazy unfairness of a too short life and remember our Carolyn forever. Keep forging ahead as she did until she just couldn’t anymore. And hug those loved ones extra hard!
