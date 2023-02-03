Carrie Jean Legus Obituary

Carrie Jean Legus, age 61, of Vt. Route 15, died at her home in Walden, Vt., January 2023.
Carrie was born in Minneapolis, Minn., on July 2, 1961, daughter to the late Jerry T. and Shelia (Thomas) Legus. She grew up in Bloomington, Minn., and graduated from Bloomington-Jefferson High School in the Class of 1979. She then matriculated to Macalester College receiving her BA in 1983. She went on to graduate school to study comparative literature, earning an MA from the University of Minnesota in 1992, and a Ph. D in 2000. While writing her dissertation, she began studying law, earning a Juris Doctorate from Vermont Law School in 1996. Carrie has resided in Walden since the late 1980’s. She practiced law in the firm of Legus & Bisson located in Montpelier.
Carrie was an avid outdoor adventurist, loved to travel, spoke many languages and was fluent in Spanish. She enjoyed snowshoeing, gardening and pressing flowers, liked dogs, but cats were her favorite. She was a published writer. She authored articles, book chapters, and newsletters for the Vermont Law Review, Defense Research Institute, and the American Bar Association. She was an assistant editor for the University of Minnesota Institute for International Studies, and provided editorial assistance for the Yale Law Review. She was also an accomplished academic translator. She translated poetry and philosophy from Spanish academic articles to English for numerous journals. Her works focused on legal theory and feminism.
Survivors include her son: Dylan Legus-Sleigh of San Diego, Calif., her sister: Laurie Legus (Shelly Christman) of Brooklyn Park, Minn., brother Glen Legus (Suzanne) of Gold Canyon, Ariz., and her nieces and nephews Nicole Olsen (Karge), Scott Legus, Maxwell Legus-Christman, Sheila Legus-Christman, and Lily Legus-Christman.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2 p.m. at the Macalester College Chapel, 1600 Grand Ave St. Paul, MN 55105
