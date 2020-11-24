Carroll Robert Larocque - Obituary

Carroll Robert Larocque, 72, of Barton, Vt. passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at his home.
Carroll was born on Nov. 9, 1948, in Barton to Merrill and Alice (Nault) Larocque. He was raised and educated in Barton, Vt. and attended Vermont Technical College in Randolph to study carpentry and construction trades. Carroll owned and operated a Citgo service station in Barton until a fire damaged the building. On that same site, he then rebuilt and operated the Barton mini mart. He later sold the business and worked in construction trades until his retirement in 2007.
Carroll liked camping, taking trips, fishing, and surf casting, as well as Monkey Tours on the Silver River. He enjoyed many hours spent with family and friends both at his home on the Browning River in Barton, Vt. and at his second home in Summerfield, Fla.
Survivors include his children: Jason Larocque and wife, Roxanne, of Peacham, Vt., and Jodi Morley and husband, John, of Orleans, Vt.; his significant other: Barb Perkins and her family; four brothers: Wayne Larocque and wife, Dorothy, of Somers, Conn., Frank Larocque and wife, Sue, of Los Alamos, N.M., Kenneth Larocque and wife, Janice, of Barton, Vt., and Roger Larocque and wife, Cristine, of Fayetteville, Tenn.; a sister: Gloria Babcock and husband, Ray, of Newport Richey, Fla.; three grandchildren: Brooke and Taylor Morley of Orleans, and Dalton Sicard of Florida, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was predeceased by his sister, Beverly Tetreault and her husband Joe.
The family will be having a gathering next spring.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.