Carter James Parker - Obituary

Carter James Parker, age 16 of Kate Street passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 11, 2020 concluding a lifetime of challenges. Carter was born in St Johnsbury on Oct. 25, 2003 and lived his whole life in Lyndonville.
Carter was a joyful and sweet boy whose smile lit up the world around him. He faced many struggles growing up, but always conquered them with that unrestrained smile on his face. He grew up an avid fan of the Wiggles, and loved to watch them while bouncing on his ball, often singing along. He loved music, riding the bus and going to school to see all of his friends. He enjoyed giving out high-fives and hugs to everyone. The longer your hair, the longer the hug. A hug from him could turn anyone’s day around.
Carter is survived by his mother: Renee Parker, grandmother: Lyse Parker, aunts: Michelle Parker and Serena Parker, all of Lyndonville, cousins: Carly Parker of Hyde Park, VT, Brennan Parker of Maine and Camille Parker of Arizona as well as lots of extended family, wonderful caregivers and friends. He was predeceased by his grandfather Stillman Parker and uncle Kevin Parker.
Memorial donations may be made to Lyndon Rescue at 114 Vail Drive In Lyndonville, VT 05851.
There are no planned services at this time. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
