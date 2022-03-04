Casandra Lee Moody Clement Obituary

Casandra Lee Moody Clement, 39, of St. Johnsbury, Vt. died on Feb. 23, 2022.
She was born on Jan. 30, 1983, in Nashua, N.H. to David and Doreen (Jesseman) Moody.
Casandra is a Woodsville High School alumnus, class of 2002. On April 3, 2004, she married her husband David Clement in Pike, N.H. Over the years Casandra has lived in Lisbon, Woodsville, Bath, and Pike prior to moving to St. Johnsbury over two years ago.
She was a very friendly person who enjoyed talking to anyone, everyone was her “friend” even if she had just met them. Her family was her greatest joy. She loved animals and reptiles and as a youngster loved to fluster her mother by bringing in creepy crawly critters into their home. She loved spicy, salty foods and loved vegetable gardens, but never wanted to work in them. She enjoyed playing board games and going fishing with her children.
She is predeceased by her grandparents Everett Jesseman, and Pete and Marion Moody a grandson Odin Pond, and a cousin Christopher Colby.
She leaves behind her husband of over 17 years, David Clement of Lunenburg, Vt.; two sons, Christopher Moody of Lunenburg, Vt. and Michael Clement of Lunenburg, Vt.; a daughter Courtney Clement of Bennington, Vt.; stepson, Andrew Pond and wife Madeline of Littleton, N.H.; her parents David and Doreen Moody of Pike, N.H.; a sister Kayla Lloyd of Pike, N.H.; a nephew Desmond Moody-Lloyd of Pike, N.H.; grandmother, Doris Jesseman of Merrimack, N.H.; many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A celebration of Casandra’s life will be on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Bethany Congregational Church in Pike. A private family interment will be at the South Lawn Cemetery in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Casandra’s name to your local food bank.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville oversees arrangements.
