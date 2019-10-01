Catherine (Cappy) Delia Mitchell - Obituary

Catherine (Cappy) Delia Mitchell, 88 of Lyndonville, Vermont passed away on Sept. 28, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born July 1, 1931 to William and Ella (Rock) Payette.
Cappy met the love of her life at age 19. After 4 years of being pursued by David Mitchell, the two were married in August of 1953.
Cappy was “small, but mighty”! There was certainly nothing small about her sense of humor. She had an easy (filterless) way of bringing lightness and laughter to any conversation. She loved people and made everyone feel at home with a smile so big it reached her eyes, a strong one-of-a-kind hug, and probably a home-cooked meal.
For over 20 years Cappy worked at EHV Weidmann. She was a hard worker and took pride in the physical aspect and detail she applied to her job. Never missing a day. For those virtues and traits she was respected and admired by all.
Cappy loved her family and was happiest when her house was full of kids; hers and everyone else’s. She adored her boys and fondly retold countless stories of them and all of the hilarious adventures (trouble) they got into. She was famous for always making delicious meals (large enough to feed the entire neighborhood). She was a fun-loving grandmother; keeping everyone’s favorite treats in stock. She’s also known for finding the best, most unique gifts.
Cappy loved driving and always looked forward to going on nightly rides with Dave and her dog, Chip. In her early years she enjoyed playing bingo at various local venues with friends and family. While she was always frugal and responsible with her finances, she would save up for the gambling trips she so enjoyed to take with her family, friends and her sister, Donna. When it came to the casino she had an “easy come, easy go” attitude and would already be planning her next trip on the way home.
Cappy and Dave had five ‘little angels.’ When they say “it takes a village,” that was no understatement for Dave and Cappy, as they raised many other children in their home, in addition to their own and many of them even called her “Mom.” Cappy is survived by four sons: Dale Mitchell, Sr., Dennis “Dan” Mitchell, Sr. (Michelle Hagman), Dwight “Ike” Mitchell, Sr. (Autumn Prim), and Douglas Mitchell (Elizabeth Hubbard); 10 grandchildren: Amy Mitchell, Jennifer Adams (Kurt), Ann Ruggles (George Jr.), Dennis Mitchell, Jr. (Paula Aliano), Dale Mitchell, Jr., Lisa Mitchell, Dawn Mitchell, Meghan Mitchell, Dwight Mitchell, Jr., and Dana Mitchell; nine great-grandchildren: Kyle, Jordan, Nikko, Landon, Sonoma, David, Will, Lydia, and Jake; her dog, Chip; her siblings; June Mitchell (Leslie), and Donna Dubray (Peter); sisters-in-law: Alona and Phyllis Payette; other loved ones: Valerie Carreau, Rose Ramsdell, and Jen Mitchell; several nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
Cappy is predeceased by her son, David A. Mitchell, her Husband David Mitchell; her parents, William and Ella Payette. Her sister Agness and brother-in-law Donald Dickerman; Her brothers William, Albert, Reg and Dennis Payette.
Cappy had a real zest for life, a playful nature, and an infectious eye-crinkling smile that, thankfully, was passed down to her boys and their children. She will live on in our hearts, minds, thoughts and laugh lines forever.
The family would like to thank the many friends and various family members, along with Caledonia Home Health and Hospice, Corner Medical, and NVRH, for their immense kindness and support over the past several years. Their contributions to Dave and Cappy’s health and happiness are greatly appreciated.
If anyone has pictures they would like to add to the Celebration of Life slide show, please email them to jenniferladamsvt@gmail.com.
Calling hours will be at the Guibord-Pearsons & Sayles Funeral Home in Lyndonville on Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. A Graveside service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Lyndon Center Cemetery, and a Celebration of Life, will be open to all at Cappy’s and David’s home at 2329 Lynburke Road, Lyndonville, Vt. on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.guibordfh.com.
