Catherine Ellen Brugliera Obituary

Catherine Ellen Brugliera, 79, Ryegate, Vt., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at her home.
Catherine was born on Jan. 23, 1943, in Dorchester, Mass. to John and Catherine (Kennedy) Morison. She worked as a nurse’s aide for nursing homes in Massachusetts, and later became a one-on-one provider.
In her free time, she enjoyed traveling with her camper with her children and her parents throughout New England, and for six weeks in the winter she and Louis would go to Florida after the children left the house. She loved and was proud of her home in Ryegate, Vt., which she designed and oversaw its construction. She would enjoy going to yard sales and setting up at flea markets. She was a communicant of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Woodsville, N.H.
She was predeceased by her parents, John M. Morison and Catherine A. (Kennedy) Morison; and one brother John. T Morison.
She is survived by her husband, Louis Brugliera Jr of Ryegate, Vt.; two sons, John L. Brugliera of West Lebanon, N.H. and Robert Brugliera and wife Jennifer of Wilmington, Va.; two grandchildren, Jackelyn and Timothy; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.
Calling hours will be on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., at Ricker Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Woodsville, 1 Birch St. Woodsville, N.H. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Pine St. Woodsville on Oct. 22, 2022, at 1 p.m. with burial to follow at the Blue Mountain Cemetery in Ryegate Corner.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to any of the following:
Kingdom Animal Shelter, 1161 Portland St., St Johnsbury, VT 05819;
Unbound Children’s Charity, 1 Elmwood Ave., Kansas City, KS 66103;
National CFIDS Foundation 103 Aletha Road Needham, MA 02492.
For more information, or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.