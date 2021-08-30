Catherine Louise Warrell Obituary

Catherine Louise Warrell, age 95, of Russell Avenue in St. Johnsbury, Vt. passed away on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at the Pines Rehabilitation Center.
Catherine was born in St. Johnsbury on July 22, 1926, to Victor and Catherine (Radford) Douglas. She attended St. Johnsbury schools, graduating from the Academy with the Class of 1944. On Sept. 27, 1945, Catherine married Ralph E. Warrell and the couple shared nearly 76 years together. Catherine enjoyed her home but also taking little trips to New Hampshire and Maine. She was a meticulous housekeeper. Catherine will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother.
Survivors include her husband: Ralph E. Warrell of St. Johnsbury; her son: Dan Warrell and his wife, Betty, of Summerfield, Fla.; two sisters: Marion Parsons of Dover, N.H., and Madeline Easter of St. Johnsbury; one grandchild: Robert Warrell and wife, Ann, of Florence, Vt.; a great-grandchild: Jacob Warrell, also of Florence, Vt.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by three brothers: Raymond, Frederick, and Robert Douglas.
A Graveside Service will take place on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, 1 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery on Mt. Pleasant Street in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Catherine’s name to a favorite charity.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
