Cathy Swain Obituary

Cathy Swain, loving mother, grandmother, musician, sister and friend, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2022 at the age of 72 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. She was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest. She is survived by her daughter Julia Swain and son Ethan Swain, along with her grandchildren, Averie Swain, Oliver Swain and Colton Badger.
She was born to Imogene and Taylor Morrison on Aug. 10, 1949. After graduating as valedictorian from high school in Illinois, where she earned several accolades for her remarkable musical talents, Cathy pursued an adventurous life of learning, music and happiness. She received multiple degrees graduating from University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Stanford University. She made her mark on Wall Street in the 1970s and was a true trailblazer for women in the workplace. She became a respected teacher/coach, lecturer, author, and active contributor to boards of directors, investment committees, industry associations, and most of all her local community.
Cathy was an ‘all in’ kind of person, she loved with all her heart and believed in kindness, honesty, and generosity. One of her passions was to help businesses and individuals achieve success, she enjoyed building communities and volunteered her services everywhere she went. Her final years were spent playing the piano, baking with her grandchildren, playing fetch with her dogs T-Bone and Sundance, volunteering and hosting gatherings with family and friends at her lake house, surrounded by love and affection.
Memorial services will be scheduled for a time in May 2022 when a tree can be planted in her honor, and a perennial garden will be made where her ashes will be scattered on her family’s land in Moretown, Vt. In lieu of flowers, please donate to help build a beautiful memorial garden dedicated to Cathy. Memories and donations can be posted by visiting this website: https://everloved.com/life-of/cathy-swain/.
