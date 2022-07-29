Cecil Adams Williams Obituary

Cecil Adams Williams

Cecil Adams Williams, age 97, of Goss Hollow Road, St. Johnsbury, Vt., went home to his Heavenly Father on July 28, 2022.

Cecil was born to the late Austin and Celia (Adams) Williams on May 1, 1925. He was born and raised on the Cold Springs Farm in St. Johnsbury and lived his whole life in St. Johnsbury. He worked at Fairbanks Scales for 35 years. On Jan. 12, 1950, he married the love of his life, Theda Chapman. They were married for 58 years until her passing in 2008. In his younger years he liked to hunt and fish, go dancing, and Sunday drives with the family, though not always knowing where they would end up.

