Cecil Adams Williams Obituary

Cecil Adams Williams, age 97, of Goss Hollow Road, St. Johnsbury, Vt., went home to his Heavenly Father on July 28, 2022.
Cecil was born to the late Austin and Celia (Adams) Williams on May 1, 1925. He was born and raised on the Cold Springs Farm in St. Johnsbury and lived his whole life in St. Johnsbury. He worked at Fairbanks Scales for 35 years. On Jan. 12, 1950, he married the love of his life, Theda Chapman. They were married for 58 years until her passing in 2008. In his younger years he liked to hunt and fish, go dancing, and Sunday drives with the family, though not always knowing where they would end up.
With help from his family, he cut his own wood until he was 94. Cecil was a hard-worker and loved to fix small engines and loved to be outside.
He is survived by his daughter, Diane Lamont and husband, Paul, his son-in-law: Joseph Johnson of Pottersville, N.Y., daughter-in-law: Tammy Williams of Sheffield, five grandchildren: Amanda Fenoff (Trent) of Danville, Jamie Lamont (Connie Weed) of Lyndonville, Jessica Pearsons of Concord, Vt., Bryanna Williams of Sheffield, Vt., Dylan Williams of Sheffield, three great-grandchildren: Riley Fenoff, Madisyn Lamont and Hailey Pearsons.
He was pre-deceased by his beloved wife, Theda, son: Kevin Williams in 2005 daughter: Dawna Johnson in 2017, and grandson: Cody Pearsons in 2016.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at the Passumpsic Baptist Community Church, Rt 5 in Passumpsic, Vt., with the Rev. Steven Clark. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Passumpsic Community Baptist Church, PO Box 126, Passumpsic, VT 05861 or to Caledonia Home Health & Hospice, 161 Sherman Dr., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.