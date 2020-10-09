Cecilia Rae Jarrosak passed away on April 5, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church on Winter Street in St. Johnsbury, with Fr. Karl Hahr officiating.
Burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery of St. Johns Street will immediately follow.
