Cecilia ‘Tia’ Rae (Belanger) Jarrosak - Obituary

Cecilia “Tia” Rae (Belanger) Jarrosak age 73 died unexpectedly on April 5, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Rio Rancho, N.M. She was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt on Jan. 15, 1947 to Raymond F. & Giovanne (Fortin) Belanger.
She attended Mt. Saint Joseph’s Academy until her sophomore year and then graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy, Class of 1964. Education was very important to her. She attended Lyndon State College where she received a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and later earned her Masters of Business Administration from the University of Kansas. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in St. Johnsbury and served on the Altar Society. She enjoyed working on the annual Christmas Bazaar.
She began her career in Accounting at St. Johnsbury Trucking Company. Tia enjoyed a 42-year career as a devoted employee of Fairbanks- Morse Scales Company (Colt Industries) in St. Johnsbury. She was eventually transferred to their facility in Kansas City, KS in 1989. She and her children made their home in Lenexa, Kan. During these years she made many lasting friendships. Upon retirement Tia relocated to Rio Rancho, N.M. to live with her daughter and family. She was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church.
Tia enjoyed spending time with her family as she made many yearly trips to Cape Cod in her children’s younger years. Later she made many trips back to Vermont. Her pastimes included reading and collecting numerous volumes of books as well as many unique jewelry pieces in her travels. She also spent many years loving her many cats and dogs.
Tia is survived by her children, Raymond (MaryBeth) Jarrosak of Bayfield, Colo. and Paula (Alvin Thon) Jarrosak of Rio Rancho, N.M. She is also survived by her grandchildren Kasandra, Lydia, Jessica and Breana and step grandchildren Aaron, Allison and Alexis, her sister Priscilla (Robert) Messier, her brother COL (Ret) Van-George (Jayne) Belanger along with many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents and two of her most favorite aunts Jeannette Belanger and Lucy Fortin.
Services will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to: The Humane Society of your choice.
