Celine A. Poutre Obituary

Celine A. Poutre

We are saddened by the unexpected loss of Celine A. Poutre of Yuma, Arizona, formerly of Canaan, Vt. She passed away at Yuma Regional Hospital after a short stay and decline of her health. Celine was born on Oct. 26, 1952 in West Stewartstown, N.H. to Gerard and Carmen (Souliere) Poutre. She attended the Academy of Our Lady of Grace (OLGA) from 1st - 11th grade, then graduated from Canaan Memorial High School.

Celine lived in France for a few years before moving back to Vermont in the late 70’s to be closer to family. While in Vermont, she studied and received her teaching certificate to open a Montessori School. She then moved to Berkeley Springs, West Virginia where she met and married Richard Hawvermale. She fulfilled her dream and opened the New Hope Montessori School.

