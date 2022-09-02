Celine A. Poutre Obituary

We are saddened by the unexpected loss of Celine A. Poutre of Yuma, Arizona, formerly of Canaan, Vt. She passed away at Yuma Regional Hospital after a short stay and decline of her health. Celine was born on Oct. 26, 1952 in West Stewartstown, N.H. to Gerard and Carmen (Souliere) Poutre. She attended the Academy of Our Lady of Grace (OLGA) from 1st - 11th grade, then graduated from Canaan Memorial High School.
Celine lived in France for a few years before moving back to Vermont in the late 70’s to be closer to family. While in Vermont, she studied and received her teaching certificate to open a Montessori School. She then moved to Berkeley Springs, West Virginia where she met and married Richard Hawvermale. She fulfilled her dream and opened the New Hope Montessori School.
She is survived by her three children; son Dr. Augustah Jeremiah Poutre and wife Monica of San Antonio, Texas; son Jean Sebastien Poutre and children of Johnson, Vt.; daughter Heather Margolis and partner Charlie Kohlmeyer and two daughters of New Orleans, La.; her brother Jean-Pierre Poutre and wife Linda of Centreville, Virginia and her sister Julie Poutre and partner John Larrabee of St Johnsbury, Vt.
She is predeceased by her parents Carmen and Gerard Poutre of Canaan, Vt.
There will be a Mass held at St Albert’s church on Saturday, Sept. 3rd at 11 a.m. followed by a short gravesite service at St Albert’s cemetery in West Stewartstown, N.H. on Rt. 3. After the gravesite service we will hold a Celebration of Life at 4674 Vermont Route 114, Canaan, Vt. Lake Wallace.
