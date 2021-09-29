Chad Howard Ste. Marie Obituary

Chad Howard Ste. Marie passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 25 at 1:50 a.m. with his family by his side at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.
Albeit a short one, Chad’s life was spent filled with adventure, travel, love and many opportunities for personal growth.
Born in St. Johnsbury, Vt. on May 7, 1986 son to Barry and Patricia (Reynolds) Ste. Marie.
A 2004 graduate of Cornerstone High School, Chad went on to graduate from The Divers Academy International in NJ where he earned certifications in both underwater welding and SCUBA.
With an immense zest for life Chad lived in the moment and appreciated the beauty that surrounded him in every situation, no matter how difficult that moment might have been.
Chad and his beloved dog Brutus spent years living in Chico California where he gained extensive knowledge and understanding of the proper cultivation and caring for cannabis plants.
Living in the Florida Keys was another huge highlight of Chad’s life and he cherished his time as a tour guide and entertainer with Sundance Watersports.
In 2012 Chad moved back to be near his family in VT. Over the course of a few years Chad and his Dad proudly built his home which was as unique as he was and included an entire wall built into an aquarium where he lovingly cared for many species of fish and where the ceilings and walls were covered with the paintings of his favorite artist and dear mentor & friend, Nick Pilero.
All who knew Chad knew he was passionately dedicated to the education of and advocacy towards the benefits of cannabis use. Chad had big dreams which were manifesting for him in the form of his businesses, Galactic Glass, Galactic Grow, Galactic Grub and Trailer Park Extracts, all businesses in their beginning stages of development and marketing.
Chad loved to cook and his favorite hobby was using his smoker to feed the masses whether it was a fundraising event, family bbq or his neighborhood. No one ever left his house hungry. Chad had a kind, gentle and generous soul. A true empath, Chad felt the pain and suffering of his beloved family and friends and made every effort in big and little ways to ease whatever burden they might have faced. His presence was always uplifting and inspiring. He always had a unique and motivating way of viewing the world, of trusting the universe and Chad found peace in his spiritual understanding of life.
Chad’s heart was full of love for his family, his cherished fiance Christina and her son Giovanni. Raising “G” was one of Chad’s proudest chapters in life and he loved him dearly.
Survivors include his Fiancée, Christina Pelosi of St. Johnsbury and her Son, Giovanni, his Mother, Patricia of Lyndon, Maternal Grandmother, Rebecca Reynolds of Lyndon; his Brother, Jason (Lisa) Ste. Marie of North Haverhill, NH; his Sister, Nicole “Nikki” Peters (Garrett Paquette) of Burke; his special Sisters: Morgan and Stephanie Kallahan, Niece and Nephews, Carson, Mason, Rebecca, Jaden, Hunter & Logan, his beloved dog, Brutus and many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
Chad was predeceased by his Father, Barry Ste. Marie (11/28/20) and Grandfather, Howard Reynolds and his Paternal Grandparents: Roger and Enrita (Cushing) Ste. Marie.
A Celebration of Chad’s Life will take place on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, from 2-6 p.m. at the Lyndon Outing Club on Hill Street in Lyndonville. A time for memorials will begin at 4pm.
A private graveside burial will take place at the convenience of the family at the Lyndon Center Cemetery.
In lieu of donations please honor Chad through a random act of kindness, a call to your loved one, or a check in on your elderly neighbor.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
