Chad Michael Abbott - Obituary

Chad Michael Abbott, age 47, of Springfield, Va., passed away peacefully at his home on Aug. 18, 2020, surrounded by his family, after a 19-month battle with cancer.
Chad was born in Lancaster, N.H. on Nov. 26, 1972. He was the oldest child of Steve Abbott and Carmen (Benoit) Sweezey.
In addition to his parents, Steve (Elizabeth) of Alexandria, Va., and Carmen (Joe) of Concord, N.H., he is survived by his wife Natasha, sons Nathan Edward and Jason, and stepdaughter Sabrina, all of Springfield; brother Nathan (Danielle) of Waynesboro, Va.; stepbrother Michael of Alexandria; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and nieces and nephews.
Chad built a satisfying and rewarding career in wholesale plumbing, the past 15 years with Ferguson in Springfield, Va., where he managed the wholesale plumbing desk. Family, friends and colleagues remember his engaging smile, easygoing manner, quick wit, and eagerness to offer a sympathetic ear or bit of advice. He was also a lover of sports in general but more precisely; his beloved Boston sports teams – Red Sox, Celtics, Patriots, and Bruins. He particularly liked harassing New York fans. There were rumors he was seen cheering for the Washington Caps and Nats – a couple of times.
Chad was happiest with his family traveling to sporting events, concerts, and spending time at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware every summer. Grottos Pizza, Thrasher’s Fries, and Funland in Rehoboth have lost a great customer.
The family will plan a celebration of Chad’s life in the near future. The family respectfully suggests that gifts of memory for Chad be made to Capital Caring Health, 3180 Fairview Park Drive, Suite 175, Falls Church, VA 22042.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.