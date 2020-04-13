The spirit of Charay Ann Malas, 72, of Chelsea, Vt., was set free from this world on Saturday, April 11, 2020.
She loved music and started her career as a drummer when she was 15 with “Duke and the Swing Billy’s.” Over the years she played with many bands all throughout New England and many other states. She had played with Charlie Pride and the Four Seasons at one time. Her other love was animals. She had tirelessly raised money for animals and their care.
She is survived by her companion of 40 years, Bernard “Snook” Downing of Chelsea, Vt.
As she wished, there will be no funeral services.
Donations in her memory may be made to, V.V.S.A. (Vermont Volunteer Services for Animals, P.O. Box 100, Bridgewater, VT 05034.
A private message of sympathy can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com. The Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
