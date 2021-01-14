Charlene Darling - Obituary

Charlene Darling, 73, of Mooresville, N.C. passed away peacefully on Jan. 13, 2021. She was born July 11, 1947 to Stanley and Marie Thurston (Emerson). She was predeceased by her parents, a sister, Virginia and husband, David.
Survivors include two sons, David Hazen of New Hampshire, Charlie Hazen and fiancé, Jackie of Arizona, two daughters, Janice Stone of N.C., and Candice LaRock and husband, Richard of N.C., two brothers, Eugene Thurston and William Thurston, eight grandchildren, one great-grandson and several nieces and nephews.
She loved to spend time with her family and friends playing games, shopping, and just hanging out.
There will be no services, burial in Bradford, Vt. in the spring. Arrangements are by Hale Funeral Home in Bradford, Vt.
