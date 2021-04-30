Charlene Potter Obituary

Charlene A. Potter, 75, of Melcher Court, Groveton, N.H., died at her home Wednesday afternoon, April 28, 2021, after a sudden illness.
Ms. Potter was born, one of six sisters, in West Stewartstown, N.H. on Dec. 3, 1945 the daughter of Jack and Lila (Algier) Potter. She resided in Stewartstown where she attended local schools, later moving to Massachusetts, attending Holyoke High School.
She spent her early adult life residing in Holyoke then returned to the North Country to raise her family. For the past 38 years she has resided in Lancaster and surrounding New Hampshire towns. She worked as a housekeeper at the Spalding Inn, Whitefield, and helped raise all her grandchildren. They were the loves of her life.
Charlene loved going for long drives and hitting every yard sale she could find. Her true happiness was spending time with family and visiting with all her granddogs.
Surviving family members include her children, Richard Potter of Littleton, Tammy Potter Sanborn of Guildhall, Vt.; her sister Lois Potter of Groveton; grandchildren, Cayden Kilby, Jayce Sanborn, Shawna Potter and Krista Potter; and several nieces and nephews in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. She was predeceased by sisters Jackie Halverson, Edna Crandall, Evelyn Scott, and Warnetta Potter Sanford.
Memorial visiting hours will be held Tuesday evening, May 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Bailey Funeral Home in Lancaster. Burial will be at a later date in Northumberland Cemetery.
For more information or to send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.