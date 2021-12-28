Charles Albert Faulkner Obituary

Charles Albert Faulkner, age 82, of Lyndonville, Vt., died on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. with his family by his side.
Charlie was born on June 6, 1939, in Brattleboro, Vt., to the late Neal S. and Mary (Chase) Faulkner. He grew up in Jacksonville, Vt. and graduated from Jacksonville High School in the Class of 1957.
After graduating high school, he started working as a mechanic for Roberts Chevrolet in Jacksonville before moving on to drive a milk truck for Murdock Trucking. Later, he moved his family to Gilford, Vt. and started work for Henry Transport which led him to Saxton’s River to manage a second shop for Henry. After Henry Transport shut down, Charlie took a job working for St. Johnsbury Trucking with the likes of Larry Cooke and Ken Sanderson which left him with many stories to tell of his time there.
Around 1972, Charlie and his wife Ceilia bought and managed Fuller Hardware Store in Saxton River before selling it in 1974. Working for Green Mountain Well Drilling in Putney, Vt. and later moving to Lyndonville to manage a new branch of Northeast Well Drilling started his long career in the well drilling industry. In 1985, he bought Northeast Well Drilling and went on to create Falcon Well Drilling and operated that with his three sons.
Charlie is probably best known for riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, his maple sugaring and riding his favorite horse Chinook; all the things he did until he was no longer able.
Charlie is survived by his sons; Neal Faulkner of West Burke, Vt., Tharon Faulkner and his wife, Kathy, of West Burke, Vt., Michael Faulkner and his wife, Wendy, of Grafton, Vt., sisters; Lois Boyd, Maxine Morse and Sharon Faulkner, grandchildren; Jason, Heather, Tarah, Cassie, Joshua, Amber, Nathan, Alexandria and Craig and several great-grandchildren; adopted children; Wesley, David and Stephanie Faulkner.
There will be no calling hours or services at this time. A celebration of life will take place on May 1, 2022 at his home.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
