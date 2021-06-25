Charles and Patricia Cushman Burial Service

Charles and Patricia Cushman will be laid to rest on Saturday, July 3, 2021, in the St. Johnsbury Center Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Robert Potter officiating. Charles died on November 20, 2019, followed by Patricia a little over a year later on December 19, 2020. All are welcome to attend the service and a Celebration of Life following that at the home of their daughter, Kim Rowell at 171 Route 2, Kirby, Vt.
