Charles Arthur Irwin Obituary

Charles Arthur Irwin, Jr, 88, of Lisbon Road in Bath, N.H., passed away on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at the Grafton County Nursing Home, with family at his side.
He was born on Dec. 7, 1933, to Charles and Hazel (Dunkley) Irwin in Haverhill, N.H.
After graduating from Haverhill Academy in 1951 he enlisted in the U.S. Army until his discharge in 1954. Over the years he worked as a truck driver, postal worker, and carpenter. In 1996 he retired as Carpentry Supervisor at the Glencliff Home. He was a life member of the Ross Wood Post#20 and the VFW #5245.
In his spare time, Charlie loved planting and working in his vegetable garden and tending to his house and yard.
Charlie is predeceased by his wife of nearly 40 years, Bevelyn “Benny” (Hunt) Irwin, and a sister, Evelyn Smith.
He is survived by four sons; Charles (Gail) Irwin of N. Haverhill, N.H., Roy (Robin) Irwin of N. Haverhill, N.H., Jon (Janelle) Irwin of N. Haverhill, N.H., and Clarence (Wendy) Irwin, of Lebanon, N.H.; and three daughters Christine (Pete) Bowler of Gilford, N.H., Tammy (Paul) Irwin of Rumney, N.H., and Lori (Kevin) McInerney of Ellenton, Fla.; two sisters Lillian Brooks and Doris Hayton; 16 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
For more information, or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
