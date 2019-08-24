Charles ‘Chuck’ Hanson was raised in St. Johnsbury, Vermont by his mother Sally Bowman Hanson. He graduated from the Academy in 1957. Chuck served in the USMC as an air traffic controller stationed in Japan. Chuck had two sons, Eric and Kurt. The past 20 years he lived in California with his son Eric who took care of him.
Chuck passed away on Jan. 6, 2019 in Sonoma, California. He was predeceased by his parents, brother, Tom and son, Kurt Hanson.
Internment will be on Sept. 2, at 11 o’clock at the Lower Waterford Cemetery. Reception to follow at the Saint John The Evangelist church hall, 49 Summer St., St. Johnsbury, Vermont.
