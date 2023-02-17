Charles Donald Edson Obituary

Charles Donald Edson, 76 of Derby, Vt. passed from his earthly chains into heavenly paradise after a short battle with cancer, on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, with his loving family by his side.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 40 years, Kathi Edson; his beloved sister Linda (David) Blow; his children of whom he was so proud; his son Shawn (Heather) Perkins; his daughters Charlene Devane, Aimee (Rick) Francis, Naomi Gallagher, Julia (Curtis) Halton, and Miranda Edson; his 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren whom he adored endlessly, and many treasured nieces and nephews.
He had many others that he claimed as his adopted kids and grandkids whom he welcomed into his heart and life with unconditional love.
He was predeceased by his son Charles Edson Jr and his daughter Melinda Edson, his adopted son Thane Edson, his grandson William Devane, his sister Wanda Grenier and his brother James Edson.
He was a veteran of the United States Army, a true patriot who loved his country and was proud to have served.
He lived a life of steadfast faithfulness to Christ Jesus and to his family. His smile is what those who were closest to him will think of first when they remember him.
We remember him for his passion and amazing talent for woodworking. His love of swimming and fishing with his kids and grandkids. He loved his house plants and could nurse even the lost causes back to thriving.
He touched more lives around him than he ever realized. He gave of himself with warm hugs, words of encouragement, lessons in scripture, or a famous dad joke. He taught us how to love with your whole heart without hesitation or limitation and he lived it by example.
His celebration of life will be held on Feb. 25, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Sheffield Federated Church, 130 Berry Hill Road, Sheffield VT 05866
